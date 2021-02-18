Destination Dubai – Carl Frampton v Jamel Herring venue shake up

It looks like destination Dubai for the delayed Jamel Herring versus Carl Frampton WBO super featherweight world title fight.

‘The Jackal’ was scheduled to challenge the American for his world title in London on February 27, but not for the first time the fight has been postponed.

Frampton confirmed he had asked for the clash to be delayed after suffering a slight hand injury earlier this week.

The world title fight has been postponed rather than canceled and there is already talk of a March meeting.

Irish-boxing.com believes March 27th is now the front runner in terms of date.

Frank Warren has a London card scheduled for that date, but reports suggest the fight could now be heading to Dubai.

The Athletic are reporting a change in planned venue for a fight that was initially set for Windsor Park and June of 2020.

Interestingly enough several proposed Dubai-bound MTK Fight Nights have been moved from Dubai to England in recent weeks, suggesting travel may prove to be a problem.

However, the well-informed Mike Coppinger is adamant the fight has been relocated, meaning the Belfast fighter will attempt to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion in the Middle East.

Sources: The Jamel Herring-Carl Frampton 130-pound title tilt is headed to Dubai, UAE, in the spring. The fight was first scheduled for June 13, 2020, in Belfast, then Feb. 27 in London and now heads to the Middle East. Both fighters are advised by MTKhttps://t.co/Mre9JNoPfU — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 17, 2021