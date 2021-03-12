Deniz Ilbay confident he will expose Lewis Crocker’s weaknesses

Deniz Ilbay [22(10)-2(0)] says he will reveal the weaknesses in Lewis Crocker’s fight approach tonight.

The German is in confident mood heading into the WBO European ranking title fight.

The welterweight, who was previously set to fight Waterford’s Dylan Moran feels he has the perfect gameplan to defeat Crocker [12(7)-0] at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ilbay said: “We looked at a few fights from Crocker and we picked out a few weaknesses that he has got. I’m not going to reveal them just yet, I will show them to everyone on March 12th.”

The German has won numerous titles in his career and has also gone the distance with former world title challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

As a result he beleives he represents ‘The Crock’s’ toughest test to date.

“This is the toughest fight of his career so far, and I’m pretty positive that with a win here my entire team from First to Fight Management and Team Ilbay Boxing can make big things happen in 2021.

“There is a huge year ahead, but I have learned in my career to never look further than your upcoming fight, so I’m just focused on Lewis Crocker.”