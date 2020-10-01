Dejected Tyrone McKenna laments not being able to drown his sorrows

If losing to your bitter rival in a massive fight you felt you won wasn’t bad enough, Tyrone McKenna had his nose further rubbed in it by being unable to have a well earned pint.

‘The Mighty Celt’ was the wrong side of a 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 Golden Contract final defeat to Ohara Davies.

The reverse saw a long running grudge settled in the favour of the Essex fighter and meant the Belfast southpaw lost out on a six figure promotional contract.

It’s enough to drive anyone to want to drown their sorrows, but unfortunately a dejected McKenna was unable to do just that.

He took to social media to explain as much last night. The 30-year-old also claimed he felt he won the fight.

“It just wasn’t my night, I thought it was. I thought I was in control of the fight, boxing to instructions. If I thought I wasn’t [in control] I’d have put it on him more. It is what it is I am not going to cry about it,” he said.

“I tell you what is depressing getting beat after you thought you’d won, then the bars being open for a pint and sitting in a hotel room absolutley solo.”

Tyrone McKenna’s thoughts on the fight last night, no bars open and an early flight home this morning.



He Can keep his head high and be proud no matter what, still big nights ahead for the Mighty Celt. pic.twitter.com/bf7oA218Kq — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) October 1, 2020