Dejected Tyrone McKenna laments not being able to drown his sorrows
If losing to your bitter rival in a massive fight you felt you won wasn’t bad enough, Tyrone McKenna had his nose further rubbed in it by being unable to have a well earned pint.
‘The Mighty Celt’ was the wrong side of a 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 Golden Contract final defeat to Ohara Davies.
The reverse saw a long running grudge settled in the favour of the Essex fighter and meant the Belfast southpaw lost out on a six figure promotional contract.
It’s enough to drive anyone to want to drown their sorrows, but unfortunately a dejected McKenna was unable to do just that.
He took to social media to explain as much last night. The 30-year-old also claimed he felt he won the fight.
“It just wasn’t my night, I thought it was. I thought I was in control of the fight, boxing to instructions. If I thought I wasn’t [in control] I’d have put it on him more. It is what it is I am not going to cry about it,” he said.
“I tell you what is depressing getting beat after you thought you’d won, then the bars being open for a pint and sitting in a hotel room absolutley solo.”
Tyrone McKenna’s thoughts on the fight last night, no bars open and an early flight home this morning.— Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) October 1, 2020
He Can keep his head high and be proud no matter what, still big nights ahead for the Mighty Celt. pic.twitter.com/bf7oA218Kq