Dejected Tyrone McKenna laments not being able to drown his sorrows

Jonny Stapleton

If losing to your bitter rival in a massive fight you felt you won wasn’t bad enough, Tyrone McKenna had his nose further rubbed in it by being unable to have a well earned pint.

‘The Mighty Celt’ was the wrong side of a 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 Golden Contract final defeat to Ohara Davies.

The reverse saw a long running grudge settled in the favour of the Essex fighter and meant the Belfast southpaw lost out on a six figure promotional contract.

It’s enough to drive anyone to want to drown their sorrows, but unfortunately a dejected McKenna was unable to do just that.

He took to social media to explain as much last night. The 30-year-old also claimed he felt he won the fight.

“It just wasn’t my night, I thought it was. I thought I was in control of the fight, boxing to instructions. If I thought I wasn’t [in control] I’d have put it on him more. It is what it is I am not going to cry about it,” he said.

“I tell you what is depressing getting beat after you thought you’d won, then the bars being open for a pint and sitting in a hotel room absolutley solo.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]