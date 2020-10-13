Defiant debutant takes different approach to defeat

Aaron O’Reilly [0-1] suffered surprise debut defeat in Poland last Saturday night, but was anything but defeated post the final bell.

The new to boxing former kickboxer of note didn’t get his career off to the ideal start, losing to Artur Gierczak in the Polish holiday town of Walcz.

The judges scored the entertaining clash in favour of the home fighter after four all action rounds.

There was no arguments from ‘Relentless’s’ team post the decision being confirmed and the fighter himself took the scorecards on the chin as well as he took any shot in the fight.

It seems enjoyment and entertaining are the key aspects for a youngster with small hall favourite potential.

The light-welterweight kickboxing convert had fun in the ring and played a part in putting on a show for the few in attendance plus the hundreds watching via a stream – and that was enough for him.

“Saturday didn’t go my way but I enjoyed every second of it. It doesn’t matter who you are I’m going to push the pace and bring you into deep waters. I don’t lose I learn,” he posted after the fight.