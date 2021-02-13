Declan Geraghty returns on top of an American fight bill

Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] fights for the first time since his 2019 defeat to Archie Sharp defeat in America next month.

‘Pretty Boy’ could return with a relative bang having secured a slot on the top of a Stateside bill.

The 30-year-old fights a yet to be confirmed opponent at Rock Hill in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 27.

The bout will top a Southpaw Promotions bill, that also sees fellow Pete Taylor trained fighter Robert Burke in action.

The bout will be Geraghty’s first up the scales away from super-featherweight and his first since teaming up with Taylor.

Irish-boxing.com understands Geraghty sought out the opportunity himself and at present, there is a chance a ranking title could be on the line.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier this month the Dublin southpaw was keen to point out a fire still burns in his belly and he was pushing for a big year.

“I am as ambitious as ever. Nothing has changed there. I want anyone and everyone and will pick up two titles this year.”

Geraghty has been pushing for one fight in particular. A showdown with a fellow southpaw, a recent Irish title challenger, and reigning BUI Celtic lightweight champion Joe Fitzpatrick appeals.

Indeed, Geraghty claims the pair have discussed the possibility.

“Me and Joe are happy to fight each other. I don’t know him too well but we have chatted in DMs on Facebook and he’s a cool lad. He is also game to fight, so I can’t but like him. I would love to fight him for the Irish title. If that fight doesn’t come off or it can’t be next I will be ready to fight anyone else in six weeks time.”