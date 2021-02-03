De- Luxembourg – Owen O’Neill planning career best performance

Owen O’Neill [4(0)-] is planning a deluxe performance in Luxembourg next month.

‘The Operator’ fights for the first time in over a year in the Benelux region come March 20.

The well-supported Boxing Ireland fighter hasn’t been idle during the period out, O’Neill has been putting the graft in the gym.

The 25-year-old has teamed up with former Irish champion Dee Walsh and Daniel Anderson and believes he will be unrecognizable to the fighter that last fought when he returns.

“I’ve been working hard in the club with Dee and in the gym with Dan. I’m a hard worker I love training. I’ve been sparring well so hope when it’s fight time I show the improvements in there,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been working on everything. I worked on not throwing wasteful punches and picking my shots, Dee had me working on head movement a lot too. I would be confident in saying I’m a different fighter since my last fight and a level above since then.”

O’Neill was due to fight on Celtic Clash’s proposed trip to Spain but seen December and January dates canceled, as a result, he just over the moon to have a date.

“It’s good to have a date confirmed after having the other few canceled,” he adds before revealing Geography is not his strong point.

“I’m just buzzing to fight I’ll fight anywhere at the minute. I thought Luxembourg was a city in a country! I didn’t know it was its own country, so it will be good to get out there and see it.”

There has been talk of a 2021 march toward a BUI Celtic title shot of late. However, at this stage, O’Neill isn’t overly concerned with straps after suffering a period of inactivity he just wants to get busy.

“I’m not sure if this is my year for a title,” he adds. “At the minute I just want to get fights and rounds in, I’ve been out of the ring a year now. I’ll get this fight over with, get the win, move onto a six-rounder and then hopefully push on for a title after that,” he continued before discussing a potential opponent.

“There is no talk of opponents yet. At the last show in Spain, I was matched with a fella that had a few KOs. Leonard [Gunning] told me it would be a tough fight for me, so who knows.”