Date and venue confirmed for World Youth Championships
The AIBA World Men’s and Women’s Youth Championships will begin in Kielce, Poland on April 10, according to the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
The AIBA President Umar Kremlev visited Poland on January 23rd for an official meeting with the Polish Boxing Association President Grzegorz Nowaczek who informed the AIBA President about the status of the preparation work for the tournament.
“It is understandable that the global pandemic situation is of concern for everybody, but the Local Organizing Committee will have the full support of the Polish Government and Sports Ministry, which will allow the entrance of the participants without any restrictions. The only requirement would be the negative results of the COVID-19 test,” Kremlev said.
“The Polish Boxing Association continues to work hard towards hosting the event on the scheduled dates, April 10-24, 2021, and AIBA is determined to render all the necessary help to make it a success even in these difficult times.
“In current circumstances giving up all the work that has already been done is easy, but I believe that together we are strong enough to ensure that all safety measures are taken into consideration to protect our athletes and give them a long-waited-for opportunity to compete at the international level.
IRELAND MEDALLISTS AT WORLD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS
1987 Cuba
64kg Eamonn Loughran Silver
71kg Denis Galvin Bronze
1989 Puerto Rico
64kg Eamon Magee Silver
1992 Canada
64kg Neil Sinclair Bronze
2000 Hungary
91kg Colman Barrett Bronze
2002 Cuba
71kg Andy Lee Silver
2008 Mexico
60kg Ray Moylette Gold
64kg Jamie Kavanagh Silver
69kg David Joe Joyce Bronze
81kg Tommy McCarthy Bronze
2010 Azerbaijan
75kg Joe Ward Gold
48kg Ryan Burnett Silver
2011 Turkey
48kg Katie Rowland Bronze
57kg Michaela Walsh Bronze
2012 Armenia
52kg Kurt Walker Bronze
2013 Bulgaria
69kg Christina Desmond Silver
2015 China
54kg Natasha Logan Bronze
2016 Russia
64kg Gabriel Dossen Bronze
75kg Michael Nevin Bronze
2017 India
48kg Caitlin Fryers Bronze
64kg Katelyn Phelan Bronze
2018 Hungary
49kg Jude Gallagher Bronze