Date and venue confirmed for World Youth Championships

The AIBA World Men’s and Women’s Youth Championships will begin in Kielce, Poland on April 10, according to the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The AIBA President Umar Kremlev visited Poland on January 23rd for an official meeting with the Polish Boxing Association President Grzegorz Nowaczek who informed the AIBA President about the status of the preparation work for the tournament.

“It is understandable that the global pandemic situation is of concern for everybody, but the Local Organizing Committee will have the full support of the Polish Government and Sports Ministry, which will allow the entrance of the participants without any restrictions. The only requirement would be the negative results of the COVID-19 test,” Kremlev said.

“The Polish Boxing Association continues to work hard towards hosting the event on the scheduled dates, April 10-24, 2021, and AIBA is determined to render all the necessary help to make it a success even in these difficult times.

“In current circumstances giving up all the work that has already been done is easy, but I believe that together we are strong enough to ensure that all safety measures are taken into consideration to protect our athletes and give them a long-waited-for opportunity to compete at the international level.

IRELAND MEDALLISTS AT WORLD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS

1987 Cuba

64kg Eamonn Loughran Silver

71kg Denis Galvin Bronze

1989 Puerto Rico

64kg Eamon Magee Silver

1992 Canada

64kg Neil Sinclair Bronze

2000 Hungary

91kg Colman Barrett Bronze

2002 Cuba

71kg Andy Lee Silver

2008 Mexico

60kg Ray Moylette Gold

64kg Jamie Kavanagh Silver

69kg David Joe Joyce Bronze

81kg Tommy McCarthy Bronze

2010 Azerbaijan

75kg Joe Ward Gold

48kg Ryan Burnett Silver

2011 Turkey

48kg Katie Rowland Bronze

57kg Michaela Walsh Bronze

2012 Armenia

52kg Kurt Walker Bronze

2013 Bulgaria

69kg Christina Desmond Silver

2015 China

54kg Natasha Logan Bronze

2016 Russia

64kg Gabriel Dossen Bronze

75kg Michael Nevin Bronze

2017 India

48kg Caitlin Fryers Bronze

64kg Katelyn Phelan Bronze

2018 Hungary

49kg Jude Gallagher Bronze