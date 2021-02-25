Cursed II – Anthony Cacace vs Lyon Woodstock OFF

Anthony Cacace’s British title defence against Lyon Woodstock has been postponed for the third time.

Frank Warren confirmed early this afternoon that challenger, Woodstock tested positive for covid, meaning Saturday’s BT Sports main event is no more.

Queensberry can confirm that, after yesterday’s round of fighter testing, Lyon Woodstock unfortunately tested positive for covid-19.



There will be an update regarding the show later today.



We wish Lyon a speedy recovery. — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 25, 2021

It proves a massive source of frustration for the Belfast fighter and his following.

It’s the third time the clash has been postponed and ‘The Apache’ hasn’t had the chance to defend his British title since defeating Sam Bowen to claim it in November of 2019.

The headliner follows the original main event in being pulled from the show. Carl Frampton was originally set to challenge Jamel Herring for the WBO world super featherweight title on the card, only for that fight to moved to April 3 in Dubai.

Frampton’s friend and sparring partner, Cacace’s first British title defence was upgraded to the top of the bill but that fight won’t be playing out on February 27 either.

News with regard to the show and how Queensbury Promotions will react to the cancelation will be shared this evening.

It’s unsure whether a late replacement will be sought or found for the 32-year-old to fight.

Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] was set to defend his British super featherweight crown against Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)] on a BT Sports broadcast Frank Warren promoted clash October, but the clash was called off on fight week.

It’s was second time the fight has been pushed back. The 32-year-old was initially penciled in to fight his promotional stablemate on the top of a TV bill in July only for a dental issue to force that postponement.

February 27 was the next date agreed upon but again it’s been called off just days shy of the first bell.