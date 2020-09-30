Cruise Control – Text book Steven Ward returns to winning ways

It was a case of cruise control for Steven Ward tonight.

The 30-year-old finally made the step up to cruiserweight after being stopped by Golden Contract finalist Ricards Bolotniks last time out – and looked comfortable at 200lbs.

Fijian Jone Volau certainly didn’t represent the biggest test at the bigger weight, but the fact he was coming down from heavyweight, came motivated and had upset previous meant he was somewhat of an unknown 200lbs entity.

However, Ward was in control from start to finish to win 59-55 on Howard Foster’s card.

The Jamie Moore-trained British title hopeful showed a brilliant jab and was text book if not explosive over six comfortable rounds.

Ward, who had Nigel Travis in his corner as Jamie Moore is in the Matchroom bubble with Chantelle Cameron, started well. He boxed behind a solid and varied jab in the first round and landed some decent straight right hands. The ‘Brown Bomber’ did keep him honest, looking to explode when he felt the chance arose.

It was simple and effective from the Newtownabbey fighter in the second, as the ‘Quiet Man’ proved patient man. The jab was again his most effective punch and he began to take control.

The third was much similar but with the back hand coming more into play.

The full time solider was by now struggling to find any success and between rounds Travis gave Ward licence to move up a gear.

It was more aggressive from Ward as the second half of the fight began. He closed the distance somewhat and threw with more volume and intent.

Volua looked to counter, searching for a fight changing punch, but failed to land clean as Carl Frampton’s training flat mate pulled well clear.

Volua did attempt a rival in the fifth, but Ward never really looked troubled and made it 5-0 going into the last.

The jab was back as the dominant punch in the sixth and Ward did test the chin of his opponent as the Commonwealth Games silver medalist banked yet another round.

The win sees Ward improve to 13-1 while Volau drops to 5-6.