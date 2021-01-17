Craig McCarthy wants to go to ‘F**kin’ war’ with Conrad Cummings – predicts Fight of the Year

If you allowed yourself to get excited by the prospect of Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] taking on former world title challenger Brian Rose, then lend Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] your ear.

The Waterford middleweight wants a fight with the Tyrone native and his sales pitch will force most Irish fight fans to put McCarthy v Cummings on their 2020 domestic wish list.

Upon reading on Irish-boxing.com, that ‘Dynamite’ was gearing up for a big year and that a fight with Brian Rose could be a possibility, ‘Built2Last’ decided to put forward the idea of a domestic dust up.

The recent Irish title challenger would love to fight Cummings for the Irish title – and believes it’s a match up the fans would welcome too.

Indeed, the Steven O’Rourke trained southpaw predicts if the pair were to trade leather it would be a ‘f**king war’ that would be a Fight of the Year shoe in.

“I feel it makes perfect sense for us both to fight each other,” the popular fighter begins.

“He is on the comeback and I want big fights after espically after Blaney’s retirement ruined our rematch, Ring Kings 2 and 10 rounds Irish title plans,” he adds before selling the fight.

“I see a fucking skillful war, absolutely, it would be an explosive one for the world to view. I feel I can come on strong in the late rounds and steal the fight. These are the fights I want, these domestic dust ups. These are the fights the fight fans will remember you for.

“If it happens it’ll win Fight of the Year and every Irish fight fan will have something to look forward too.”

Although he is confident of securing victory if the pair fought, McCarthy remains a massive Cummings fan.

He reveals he admired the Coalisland native since their amateur days and admits he was happy weight difference allowed him avoid the former WBO European ranking title holder in the amateurs.

“All or nothing is my attitude. I want big bust ups big names and it doesn’t come much bigger then Conrad. He is an animal who can fight and box. His amateur career was amazing. I used to love watching him and say to myself ‘fuck I wouldn’t like to get in with that lad he is a fucking killer’.

“I was in camp for week here and there on the High Performance team and I used watch him and learn off of him. I was welter weight in them days he was a massive middle weight, so I was lucky enough not to fight him in the Elites, but we’re both around the same weight now and I’d love to fight him.”

For the moment it’s just a suggestion from ‘Built2Last’, but he has been thinking about the possible Irish title fight. The Deise ticket seller see’s it as ideal for a re scheduled Ring Kings show, but wonders if Eddie Hearn could be tempted into hosting it on a Matchroom card.

“Obviously I’d like to fight him in Waterford on a Ring Kings card, but who knows when that can happen.I’m sure it would be a fight totally worthy of an Eddie Hearn show or something somewhere on TV.

“I nearly had big fight success with Eddie in recent months but fell through and he said he would have me on a show in the future so this would be perfect.

“Conrad is a great fighter I admire him but I beat him, that is how I feel,” he adds before revealing he is expecting a big year regardless of what Cummings elects to do.

“I’m Built2Last, I know I’m protected and guided. I’m destined for big things and big fights I can feel it, so I know it’s true, its a part of my destiny my soul knows this. I’ve dream’t it now let’s live it.”