Craig McCarthy tells Eddie Hearn he wants ‘well deserved’ Matchroom chance

Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] has called for a shot on a Matchroom card.

The undefeated Irish middleweight title challenger came close to making his tv debut on Sky in December only for a fight with John Docherty to fall through.

He suggests he was promised a fight by Eddie Hearn amidst that fall-through and is now calling on the Matchroom boss to stay true to his word.

The Waterford fighter has asked for a ‘well deserved’ opportunity and suggests an Irish middleweight title fight may be ideal for a Sky card.

“Eddie Hearn I’m ready willing and able and god knows I’m waiting for my chance on your show ,” McCarthy said on online.

“I had my opportunity in December but it fell through and you said stay ready for early next year. Well here we are. I’m ready and waiting to explode onto your scene.

“I’m mandatory for the Irish middleweight title, why not have that on one of your shows? I’ve already made history here in my hometown bringing professional boxing back to Waterford in over 50 years and being the main event on the sold out Ring Kings’ event. Give me a well-deserved opportunity.”

The Steven O’Rourke fighter drew with the now-retired Chris Blaney after 10 bloody rounds when fighting for the vacated Irish title in Bolton back in September of 2019.

The Deise fighter and the Meath man were set to rematch on a Waterford-hosted Ring Kings show last summer only for the pandemic to put paid to those plans.

McCarthy has been in limbo since, is desperate to return to the ring and is hoping for a shot on a Matchroom card.