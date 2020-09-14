‘Cool as a breeze’ – Rhys Moran untroubled by general lack of action

Rhys Moran[1(0)-0] is fittingly taking the holiday town approach to what is a frustrating time for a host of Irish fighters.

The Tramore native’s mood and mental state seem unaffected by the Irish current boxing drought, indeed he claims he is currently sitting back and enjoying the pro ride.

After a prolonged period of transition the Waterford super middle finally made his debut in Belfast on a busy Celtic Clash card back in February – a points win over Andy Bishop

The ‘Kalifornia Kid’ hoped to make it 2-0 on a proposed Craig McCarthy Chris Blaney topped Waterford card in the summer, only for the pandemic to put paid Ring Kings II.

It means, like a host of Irish fighters, Moran has no idea as to what is next, in fact it looks like Poland, Spain or somewhere further are favourites to provide his best chance of action over the next six months.

It seems a worrying situation, but it’s not one that worries the young prospect.

Moran is confident his coach and manager Paschal Collins has something up his sleeve and in the mean time he is content to work on certain aspects of his game.

“I am just training away, waiting on dates and using this time correct mistakes, to learn and adjust,” a positive Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m really just sitting back and enjoying the ride! I am looking forward to being out again, but in no panic. Paschal has plans put in place I’m in great hands all I gotta’ do is put my head down train my ass off, smile be happy and enjoy what I love to do,”

When pushed on specifics with regard to dates and asked if being a younger fighter meant a prolong period out of the ring meant he didn’t have to worry, Moran responded: “I hope to be out soon as a date is available. I probably would [worry if I was a bit older]. It would make anyone panic at a later age with time not being on there side, but I’m as cool as a breeze.”