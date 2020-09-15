Headline News News Pro News 

CONFIRMED- ‘Savage’ test for Boom Boom – Niall Kennedy to take on KO artist on Sky card

Jonny Stapleton

Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] has been handed the big fight he has being crying out for, for some time.

The Wexford big man will fight live on Sky Sports on Matchroom’s October 4 Joshua Buatsi topped fight night.

It’s the platform the Gorey Garda has been waiting for, but whether it’s the step up he wanted remains to be seen.

Populating the opposite corner will be ‘The Savage’ Alen Babic [4(4)-0].

The Croat isn’t the most experienced operator, but has stopped all of his foes to date. Indeed, he was last seen emphatically taking out Shawndell Winters on the same card as Taylor Persoon II.

Matchroom and Sky have really taken to the good talker and aggressive fighter and it’s clear they want to build him toward big heavyweight fights.

However, both – and Eddie Hearn in particular – have been open with regards to not knowing how good the knockout hungry puncher is.

Question marks still remain with regard to Babic’s ability to do rounds, his ability to consult a plan b and his boxing IQ. With four quick fire knockouts to his name he hasn’t had to show any other strings to his bow than power.

Kennedy is the more experience operator and has a lot more amateur experience. Dave Allen may have been more of a nothing to lose fight, but ‘Boom Boom Baz’ will feel he can use his skill set to impress against the Croat.

Babic’s profile, despite being a novice, is sizable, which is a massive plus for the Pascal Collins trained puncher.

Win for the Murphy’s boxing heavyweight in this one can allow him to look for clashes with other Matchroom heavyweight regulars.

The Gorey Garda has not boxed since August of 2019 when an unfortunate back injury saw him fall to Olympian Devin Vargas.

