Headline News 

Coach Pascal Collins proves he is the hardest puncher in the Celtic Warrior Gym

Jonny Stapleton , ,

‘Spike’ O’Sullivain is calling foul but it appears as if Pascal Collins has proved himself the hardest punching Celtic Warrior.

The Celtic Warrior Gym stable where in Belgium this weekend with a number of the group fighting on a 12 Rounds Promotion.

After overseeing successes for the likes of Craig O’Brien, Ray Moylette, Niall Kennedy and Niall O’Connor on an afternoon show that saw Rhys Moran suffer early career defeat, the crew took in some sights.

It appears they stumbled upon a punch machine, which enabled Collins the chance to show his fighters how it’s done not too long after he had been telling them how to do it.

The coach, a former pro with a record of 13(4)-2(0)-1, must have showed perfect technique to out punch two of the biggest punchers in his gym.

According to the trainer he out punched noted banger Spike O’Sullivan and heavyweight Niall Kennedy.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]