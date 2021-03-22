Coach Pascal Collins proves he is the hardest puncher in the Celtic Warrior Gym

‘Spike’ O’Sullivain is calling foul but it appears as if Pascal Collins has proved himself the hardest punching Celtic Warrior.

The Celtic Warrior Gym stable where in Belgium this weekend with a number of the group fighting on a 12 Rounds Promotion.

After overseeing successes for the likes of Craig O’Brien, Ray Moylette, Niall Kennedy and Niall O’Connor on an afternoon show that saw Rhys Moran suffer early career defeat, the crew took in some sights.

It appears they stumbled upon a punch machine, which enabled Collins the chance to show his fighters how it’s done not too long after he had been telling them how to do it.

The coach, a former pro with a record of 13(4)-2(0)-1, must have showed perfect technique to out punch two of the biggest punchers in his gym.

According to the trainer he out punched noted banger Spike O’Sullivan and heavyweight Niall Kennedy.

The Celtic Warrior Wins the Punch Count in Belgium @niallbaskennedy @spike_osullivan 🥊🥊🥊☘ pic.twitter.com/hAVe8RYXJ7 — Packie Collins (@packycollins) March 21, 2021