Coach behind 79 World and European youth medals leaves IABA

Jonny Stapleton

The IABA have lost another successful and high profile coach.

National Youth Coach Billy McClean has left the Irish Athletic Boxing Association according to reports in the Irish Independent.

Respected journalist Sean McGoldrick revealed the successful coach and the IABA have parted company.

The reason behind McClean’s decision to move on wasn’t given, but his absence will be felt.

As National Youth Head Coach, a role he took up in 2011, McClean has overseen 10 underage World Championships medal wins, as well as 69 European podium finishes. Of those 79 medals won 12 were gold.

McClean has also played a part in the development of some sensational young talent in recent years, some of which have gone pro, some of which are emerging as genuine senior talents.

Indeed, the most recent National Elites saw a host of teenage talents claim first senior titles.

McClean’s departure follows that of now American head coach Billy Walsh and Eddie Bolger, who is working with Team Germany in recent years.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]