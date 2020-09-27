Coach behind 79 World and European youth medals leaves IABA

The IABA have lost another successful and high profile coach.

National Youth Coach Billy McClean has left the Irish Athletic Boxing Association according to reports in the Irish Independent.

Respected journalist Sean McGoldrick revealed the successful coach and the IABA have parted company.

The reason behind McClean’s decision to move on wasn’t given, but his absence will be felt.

As National Youth Head Coach, a role he took up in 2011, McClean has overseen 10 underage World Championships medal wins, as well as 69 European podium finishes. Of those 79 medals won 12 were gold.

McClean has also played a part in the development of some sensational young talent in recent years, some of which have gone pro, some of which are emerging as genuine senior talents.

Indeed, the most recent National Elites saw a host of teenage talents claim first senior titles.

McClean’s departure follows that of now American head coach Billy Walsh and Eddie Bolger, who is working with Team Germany in recent years.