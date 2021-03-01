Claressa Shields wants ‘dream’ bout with Katie Taylor

Claressa Shields believes a fight between herself and Katie Taylor is the one to make – and is adamant it’s makeable.

The world champions are widely regarded as pound-for-pound the best in the female game, indeed both are lauded as the greatest ever to do it in certain circles.

However, there has always been a feeling the massive size disparity between the undisputed lightweight world champion and a fighter who has won titles in all the middleweight divisions means we could never see a GOAT decider.

Shields argues otherwise and believes the ‘dream’ fight could be made. The American two-time Olympic gold medal winner suggests they could meet at welterweight and 147lbs.

“Really the dream fight is me and Katie Taylor at 147lbs. I know I heard Eddie Hearn say before, that the winner of Jessica McCaskill and Cecelia Brækhus will fight Katie Taylor,” Shields told Women’s Fight News.

“If she was going to come to 147 for that fight then don’t exclude me. If I can make 147 I think the best fight in the world to make is Claressa Shields versus Katie Taylor.”

“It’s a hell of a match. I wouldn’t mind a weight restriction like I can’t go past 160, that’s fair.”

In fairness, when Braekhus or McCaskill have been mentioned it has been alongside catchweight talk for the Norwegian (the fearless McCaskill has fought as low as super featherweight).

However, the chance to make history, be involved in the biggest female fight of all time and cement her status as the greatest would certainly appeal to the very ambitious Bray native.

Highlighting just how good a fight it would prove to be, Shields adds: “I think it would be a fight with skill, speed, experience, she is an Olympic gold medalist, I am two time Olympic gold medalist, we are both world champions in multiple divisions. I think it would be a hell of a fight. It’s the best fight in women’s boxing to be made.”

Shields also points out her desire for the fight doesn’t come from a personal vendetta.

“It’s not that I hate Katie Taylor, I actually love her a lot and I love her work. I think when they talk about who is pound for pound I think I am 1A and she is 1B, I wouldn’t even give her number 2.”

🥊 @Claressashields talks about her dream fight being against @KatieTaylor at Welterweight

🔥🔥🔥🔥



Who wants to see that fight ?



Full interview 👇https://t.co/SbyTyc8mOX pic.twitter.com/XTlQGWjzmD — Women’s Fight News (@WomensFightNew1) February 28, 2021