Chantelle Cameron won’t ‘waste time’ waiting for Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron [12(7)-0] says she is going to ‘waste time’ waiting to fight Katie Taylor [16(6)-0] and will push ahead with her own world title ambitions instead.

The former Team GB star, who lost to the female fight leading light in semifinals of the EU Championships in 2011, has been calling for the fight for over a year.

However, despite being urged by Team Taylor to make herself a viable big name opponent two years ago, the fight has never materialized.

Indeed, it appears the Jamie Moore trained fighter has never come close to seriously being considered a future Taylor opponent.

The undisputed lightweight champion had a clear Amanda Serrano, Delfine Persoon and Cecilia Braekhaus 2020 wish list, which ruled out Cameron, not to mention there are rumours the Bray fighter isn’t keen on sharing the ring with an MTK signed fighter.

Regardless, Cameron has other plans and is content enough to persue world level success of her own.

The 29-year-old fights Adriana Dos Araujo for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, alongside Naill Kennedy and Alen Babic’s clash – and claims she is happy to be pro active rather then wait for a big money Taylor fight.

“Everybody wants to fight Katie Taylor, and I would have been hanging around waiting for her,” said Cameron.

“I’m 29 now and I want my own world titles. It’s a short career so I don’t want to be wasting my time, especially with everything that has happened this year,” she adds before discussing Sunday’s fight specifically.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since I turned professional and it’s amazing, especially as I’ll be making my debut as a Matchroom fighter. It’s a dream come true.

“I’m good at visualising, so I visualise the fight in my head and I visualise myself lifting the belt. It looks good, I think it will suit me! It would mean the world to me to call myself world champion.”