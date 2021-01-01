Chantelle Cameron claims ‘vulnerable’ Katie Taylor is ‘clearly trying to avoid’ her

Chantelle Cameron [13(7)-0] suggests Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] is deliberately avoiding her and as a result the female Joshua versus Fury won’t be made.

The former Team GB star has maneuvered her way into Taylor contention over the last 12 months.

Not only has the Jamie Moore trained fighter talked a good game, she moved up in weight to become a world champion in her own right, capturing the the WBC light welterweight world title back in October, with a win over Brazil’s Adriana Dos Santos Araujo.

Team Taylor have previously called for the Northampton native to play her part in creating appetite for the Ireland vs England match up and she has been mentioned among a long list of suitors by Taylor and Eddie Hearn.

Although Hearn, who promotes both, has suggested he would like Cameron to unify the light welterweight division before a return to lightweight and a fight with the Pound for Pound #1.

Cameron doesn’t see it as such, suggesting the Bray fighter is avoiding the clash for fear of being beaten.

“The fight is nowhere near being made. Right now, I don’t think it will ever happen. It is the dream fight for me and I am capable of winning it and taking her belts. But she won’t even acknowledge or talk about me. I won’t waste my energy chasing the fight she is clearly trying to avoid,” Cameron said to The Sun.

The 29-year-old believes if it was to be made it would be a clash that would capture the attention of the boxing world and more.

Indeed, she compares it to the proposed Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury fight, a heavyweight clash said to be capable of hundreds of millions.

“It would be huge for women’s boxing and to even hear it compared to AJ vs Fury is great exposure for us. It would be a similar-sized fight, not just in Britain but in the world.”

Irish sensation Taylor, already holds a win over Cameron, the Olympic gold medal winner beat her in 2011 in the amateur ranks.

The English fighter claims that result has no relevance to any professional encounter.

“Of course she was going to beat me. I was a novice with very little experience. I am very honest, I wasn’t a great amateur. The style didn’t suit me. But I am a much better pro fighter — it’s a different ball game. Amateur Katie was untouchable but she is touchable now. She isn’t invincible. In the pros she is vulnerable. If you put it on her, she’s very beatable,” Cameron concluded.