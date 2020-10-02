Chalk and Cheese – WATCH Niall Kennedy and Alen Babic discuss their fight face to face

‘I’m not one for trash talk’ … ‘I have to thank you’… ‘He’s done fantastic, four wins, four destructive performances’, Niall Kennedy certainly wasn’t fueling ‘The Savage’ come press conference time today.

Sharing the same physical space as Alen Babic whose alter ego ‘The Savage’ has been promising to do all sorts damage to him come Saturday night, Kennedy kept it calm and collected.

As ever the Wexford Gardia was the personification of genuine gent and not because he feared upsetting the big punching Croatian heavyweight.

Rather, Kennedy is happy to allow the 29-year-old hype the fight in the knowledge it will make the victory he predicts is coming this Sunday look all the more impressive.

Watch the pair answer questions from Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith below:

Kennedy and Babic fight over 10 rounds live on Sky Sports this coming Sunday on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi’s WBA International Titles defence against Marko Calic. Chantelle Cameron takes on Adriana Dos Santos Araujo for the vacant WBC super lightweight title, Linus Udofia defends his English middleweight title against John Harding Jr, Aqib Fiaz and Kane Baker finally take each other on after their Fight Camp postponement and John Hedges makes his Pro Debut at super middleweight.