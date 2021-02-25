Celtic Warriors set for St Patrick’s Belgium invasion

The Celtic Warriors crew are Belgium bound.

The majority of those trained by Pascal Collins have been handed a March 20 fight date and will trade leather on a 12 Rounds Boxing Promotion show.

The fight card in association with MHD Promotions and the Celtic Warriors Gym will take place in The Dome, Charleroi, Brussels.

It’s particularly positive news for the likes of Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)], Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)], Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] and Niall O’Connor [5(4)-0].

For former TV headline act Moylette it’s his first fight since 2018 and a chance to finally put his Christian Uruzquieta defeat behind him.

Irish light-middleweight champion O’Brien hasn’t fought since December of 2019 and will be itching to get back out too.

Moran debuted in February of last year but hasn’t been seen since, while O’Connor hasn’t been able to build on his blistering start and hasn’t seen ring action since December of 2018.

Eric Donovan [13(7)-1(1)] was fortunate enough to get out twice in 2020 and registered a win in Belgium as recent as December.

The Kildare favourite has been mandated to fight Haithem Laamouz for the EU super featherweight title and it will be interesting to see if that fight tops this bill.

Heavyweight Niall Kennedy [13(8)-2(2)-1] also appears as he attempts to put his Sky Sports broadcast defeat to Allen ‘The Savage Babic’ behind him.

Former elite level rugby player turned heavyweight boxer Nick Campbell will debut on the card.

Celtic Warrior Gym stalwart Spike O’Sullivan doesn’t look likely to appear, while the Mark Dunlop managed Conor Quinn is another many felt fitted the remit not to be confirmed.