Celebrate the partying is over Stephen Webb’s coming back!

Stephen Webb’s has retired from partying and is putting boxing first, as he heads into what he hopes will be an exciting 2021.

The Belfast fighter hasn’t traded leather since May of 2019, but is keen to return this year.

The southpaw feels he has made the changes both in and out of the ring to make sure that he not only comes back, but does so making an impact.

“I’ve just learnt to put my boxing career ahead of many other things now,” an honest Webb [1(0)-1(1)] told Irish-boxing.com.

“You’ve a short career and can make up for anything else you missed out on after it’s all over. Drinking and partying is the last thing I think about these days I’m just happy having the chance to do what I love.”

Webb, who was previously signed to Boxing Ireland, has also made changes in terms of backroom team.

The former BUI Celtic Title challenger has teamed up with the McCullaghs, will be trained by Sean McCullagh and will train alongside exciting light heavyweight prospect Paul McCullagh Jr.

It’s a move he feels will breath real life into a stalled career.

“Training with the McCullaghs could possibly be the best move I’ve ever made,” Webb continues.

“I sat down with them a few weeks ago with my father and loved what they had to say. They mentioned me moving up in weight, so I’ll most likely fight at welterweight, they gave me a plan for my career and everything just kicked on from there really.

“Our families are already pretty close, as my uncle fought Paul McCullagh Jrs father and they stayed friends since, so it’s great now that Sean McCullagh is now training me.”

Webb was last seen being stopped by Joe Fitzpatrick in a grudge match and had twice agreed to two other all Irish fights.

Injuries eventually prevented fights with Francy Luzoho and Martin Quinn happening before the pandemic slowed things down further.

Before Covid some had begun to raise questions with regard to Webb’s desire to fight. He assures he was confident of winning the Dublin Belfast derbies, but admits he wanted to be 100 percent with so much at stake.

“I didn’t want to go into a must win fight without being 100% fit and especially against Francy or Marty, who I knew I shouldn’t be getting beat by,” he adds before reluctantly reflecting on the Fitzpatrick defeat.

“Talking about the Joe fight it’s something that I don’t really like to think much about these days, it wasn’t me at 100% and I fucked my weight up leading up to the last week for the fight.

“At the time it killed me thinking about it but it’s something I’ve learnt to move on from and put it in the past.”

Webb has proved he is all Irish willing, and despite suggestions he’d be best served ridding himself of rust against a journey man, he already has his sights set on domestic clashes.

“In 2021 ideally I’d love to get four fights in, but with COVID, God only knows how many times I can get out, but I’ll be ready for the call whenever I’m called..

“I’m still learning so I’ll only be in fights I believe I can win. I won’t be taking too many risks this year, but in saying that there seems to be a few guys around welterweight at the same stage as me, guys that would expect to beat me giving my last performance and my time out of the ring, You have the likes of Owen O’Neill and Aaron O’Reilly, which would make great match ups.”