Carl Frampton will challenge Jamel Herring in London this February

It seems as if the long awaited world title fight between Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] and Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] will be officially confirmed for February 27 in the coming days.

Steve Kim of ESPN suggested the last weekend in February would play host to ‘The Jackal’s’ history attempt late last month and fellow in know scribe Mike Coppinger of The Athletic has backed him up today.

Saturday January 16th was the previous muted date, although it was said Sunday the 17th was as option.

Holding the fight in the early hours of Sunday morning Irish time to ensure it can be broadcast to a prime-time ESPN audience in America was being explored. It seems that is no longer the case with London and Saturday February 27th nigh on nailed on as date and venue.

Sources: Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton are set to fight on Feb. 27 in the U.K., a title tilt originally planned for June 2020 in Belfast. Herring-Frampton caps a packed month of 130-pound title bouts following JoJo Diaz-Rakhimov and Berchelt-Valdez https://t.co/kCabFU4V7m — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 12, 2021

Frampton started camp in December for a fight that has been on the radar since he defeated Tyler McCreary in November of 2019.

June 13th 2020 was first agreed as a fight date and the Top Rank fighters were on course to trade leather in Windsor Park, before pandemic problems arose.

A late summer meeting was then muted, but both elected to get fights in before a proposed pre Christmas meeting.

The fight was then set for mid December before any hope of fighting in 2020 was binned due to Frampton’s court case with former manager Barry McGuigan.

It’s now full steam ahead for February, meaning Carl Frampton becoming Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion could be one of the first massive sport stories of 2021.

It’s believed Anthony Cacace’s first British title fight may populate the card, while there have been strong suggestions Michael Conlan may also appear. Caoimhin Agyarko is another front runner for a slot on what should be a BT broadcast calsh.