Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring yet to be picked up by Irish or British broadcaster

Carl Frampton’s bid to make Irish boxing history will not be broadcast on UK TV it seems.

No TV network have picked up ‘The Jackal’s’ fight with WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring [22(1)-2(1)].

The fight when scheduled for June 13 of last year and February 27 of this year was due to be broadcast on BT Sports across Ireland and Britain as well as ESPN across America.

However, after yet another delay and the moving of the fight to Dubai ,TV interest seems to have cooled.

Irish-boxing.com understands BT Sports won’t be picking up the fight, although some argue there is still time and a late announcement with regard broadcasting the world title bout may be made. Interestingly enough Frampton’s co-promoter Frank Warren, who has the BT connections, has been silent on a massive historic clash.

The now D4G promoted clash will be aired on ESPN’s streaming platform and on ESPN+ and if no British provider picks it up, the fight will most likely find a home on youtube via IFL TV considering both’s connection to MTK.

It’s not ideal for ‘The Jackal’ who would be hoping his legacy cementing fight would pick up causal attention. The youtube element makes it easier for people to watch but the fight doesn’t reach the same audience as BT would bring to the table, not to mention it lacks that added but glitz and glam tv brings.

Frampton [28(17)-2(0)], who is in Dubai preparing at present, may argue who watched or who broadcast the fight won’t matter in the long run. If the Jamie Moore trained fighter manages to become Ireland’s first three weight champion he will secure Hall of Fame status.

Still, it loses that ‘where were you when..’ element with lesser numbers tuning in to watch and Irish fans would argue one of our greatest and most popular fighters deserves a much bigger platform for what could prove his greatest night.

There has also been suggestions the fight will play out behind closed doors but that has yet to be officially confirmed by the promoter.