Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring postponed again

Carl Frampton’s three-weight world title plans have been put on hold once more according to reports.

‘The Jackal’ was set to challenge WBO super featherweight world champion, Jamel Herring, in London on February 27.

However, reports tonight suggest the clash has been postponed again.

A Frampton hand injury is said to be the reason behind the delay – and reports online suggest March 27 is the latest rescheduled date.

There has been no official conformation with regard to the postponment, but there has been various reports online and no rebuttle.

Both fighters had been in camp for a fight that has been on the radar since the Belfast fighter defeated Tyler McCreary in November of 2019.

June 13 2020 was agreed as a fight date and the Top Rank fighters were on course to trade leather in Windsor Park before the Pandemic hit.

A late summer meeting was then muted, but both elected to get fights in before a proposed pre Christmas meeting.

The fight was set for mid December bout before any hope of fighting in 2020 was binned due to Frampton’s court case with former manager Barry McGuigan.

It was then full steam ahead for January before February was confirmed as the official date.