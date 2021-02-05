Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring undercard confirmed

The highly anticipated British super featherweight title showdown between Anthony Cacace and Lyon Woodstock will go ahead on Saturday February 27, acting as chief support for the WBO world title clash between Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton.



Tommy Fury also returns on a packed bill that includes super-flyweight Kaisy Khademi (8-0) bidding to double his belt tally by adding the vacant IBF European to his WBO European title against Birmingham’s Ijaz Ahmed (7-2).



Stoke’s hugely popular middleweight star Nathan Heaney (10-0) takes on a tough domestic test in the shape of Ryan Oliver (7-2), with thrilling lightweight prospect Sam Noakes (4-0) going in against the unbeaten Delmar Thomas (5-0).



Three professional debuts complete the card, with ABA champion Masood Abdulah set to introduce himself over four rounds at super featherweight, Amaar Akbar at super lightweight and Adan Mohamed at super bantamweight.



Exclusively live on BT Sport, ‘The Jackal’ Carl Frampton bids to make history by becoming Ireland’s first ever three-weight world champion by parting the champion, former Marine Herring from his belt.



The night will now have a further Belfast twist with the addition of the 18-1 Cacace taking on the 12-2 Leicester man Woodstock in a collision that has won widespread approval from boxing fans.



What should be a particularly fan-friendly encounter was first due to take place during last summer’s post-lockdown series but was ultimately delayed due to Cacace being hospitalised after suffering an infection following dental surgery.



This will represent a first defence for the 32-year-old of the title he won by defeating former champion Sam Bowen in Birmingham back in November 2019.

Promoter Frank Warren said of his first show of the year: “We have put together a strong supporting cast for Carl’s big night where he is seeking to make history in what should be a compelling clash against Jamel Herring with the WBO world title at stake.



“We are making it an even bigger night for Belfast by adding Anthony Cacace’s first defence of his British title against Lyon Woodstock. Everybody seems to be looking forward to this one because it has the makings of a fantastic fight with both men happy to go to war.



“2021 is a year to keep Tommy Fury busy and get him the experience he needs to push on in the light heavyweight division. Boxing is what he wants to do and we will be sure to get him the right fights at the right time.



“Kaisy Khademi can really increase his stock at super flyweight by adding another ranking belt to his collection and furthering the plot of his fascinating life story. I am also looking forward to seeing Sam Noakes continuing his trail of destruction at lightweight against an unbeaten opponent, along with witnessing the professional debuts of three young fighters who come with a top amateur pedigree.”





