Carl Frampton pays emotional tribute to his first coach, Midland legend Billy McKee

Carl Frampton has today paid an emotional tribute to late great Billy McKee.

‘The Jackal’s’ first coach – and the man he admits he owes a lot of his success to – unfortunately, passed away over the weekend.

The boxing world stopped to pay tribute to the trainer, who was the head coach at the Midland Amateur Boxing Club in Tigers Bay for decades, but as the club’s most famous and successful son, Frampton’s tribute was very poignant.

The fighter who bids to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion in less than two weeks’ time has always highlighted his boxing roots and has always been vocal in praising McKee.

Indeed, he dedicated his victory over Luke Jackson in Windsor Park to the coach.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph before that fight he said:

“Billy was with me at the start, he always looked out for me and fought my corner when I was an amateur. He gave me the fundamentals and taught me how to box and I will always be grateful to him.

“Billy was always very protective, he knew I was dedicated and probably gave me a bit more attention. Other guys would come and go but I took it seriously and Billy played a big part in what I am today.

“Billy’s straight and he doesn’t take any nonsense and I have always respected what he has done for me and everyone else in the club.”

Speaking at the same time McKee’s insight potentially showed where Frampton got the kind of grounding that made him a fan favourite.

“You can have all the money in the world and be a clampett and what pleases me is that he’s certainly not a clampett,” said McKee.

“He conducts himself the way a sportsman should and that’s what is important to me. His parents Craig and Flo gave him great support and he has been a credit to them and he’s a credit to Northern Ireland.”

Speaking online today Frampton heralded the coach as the man he most respected.

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to pass on our condolences to the McKee family, all those at Midlands and anyone directly affected by the passing.