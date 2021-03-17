‘Career-defining moment’ – Lou Di Bella on Joe Ward’s redemption rematch

Joe Ward [2(2)-(1)] faces a ‘career-defining fight in Albergue Olimpico in Salinas, Puerto Rico tomorrow night warns Lou DiBella.

The 27-year-old Ward will seek revenge in a six-round light heavyweight rematch against Marco Delgado [7(5)-1(0)] live on NBC.

Ward first faced Delgado in his highly-anticipated pro debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden, on October 5 2019. In the second round of their fight, Ward suffered a serious knee injury, the second such dislocation he has been hit with, and was ruled a TKO loser under NYSAC rules.

Avenging the defeat is certainly something one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs is keen to do, in fact it’s something he is certain he will do.

The three-time European champion and World championship medal winner expects to register a routine win against an opponent, who comes into the fight on the back of a well-earned upset win.

The Moate BC graduate believes his major fights will come much further down the line and with a lot more at stake.

However, considering what happened during his debut and the battle back from injury, New York-based promoter DiBella argues the importance of tomorrow.

Indeed, he beleives it could be as important as a career defining fight.

“On Thursday night, Ireland’s Joe Ward has a chance at redemption, facing the man who shared the ring with him on the night his knee dislocated and he lost his pro debut. Marco Delgado just defeated an unbeaten prospect and is now 7-1. This is a very significant fight and career-defining moment for both Joe and Marco,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment before highlighting the Westmeath man has had to come through a difficult period.

“With the passing of Jimmy Glenn and his friend and co-manager Joe Winters from Covid-19, while recovering from knee surgery, Joe has had to endure a lot, but he has shown the strength of character to move forward and work toward achieving his dream.”

Ward’s manager Adam Glemn echoed that tough times sentiment before claiming tomorrow night provides Ward with the chance to prove he is Ireland’s most exciting prospect.

“We’re incredibly excited about this opportunity,” said the younger Glenn, CEO of Times Square Boxing.

“This has been a really tough year for Joe and the whole team, from the unfortunate knee injury, to the delays and difficulties due to Covid-19, to the devastating loss of Joe Winters, my business partner and co-manager of Joe, to Covid-19. Through it all, Joe Ward has been working hard and we’re incredibly proud of his perseverance and drive. A rematch with Delgado is an opportunity to set things right and remind everyone of why Joe is one of the most exciting prospects to ever come out of Ireland.”