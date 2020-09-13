Caoimhin Agyarko open to fight with ‘dick head’ Love Island star

Caoimhin Agyarko [7(4)-0] is open to fighting controversial super middleweight Idris Virgo [7(0)-0-1].

The Belfast middle and former Love Island contestant shared words on Twitter recently sparking possible fight talk.

Agyarko is certainly open to the idea and see’s the value in a dust up, although he doesn’t see the 27-year-old agreeing to trade leather.

“I would take the fight no problem,” Agyarko told Irish-boxing.com.

“He brings a bit of a following and it would look good on my record,” adds before claiming Virgo wouldn’t feel the same about fighting him.

“He definitely wouldn’t take it, not unless it’s for a large amount of money.”

When asked how a fight would play if they did agree terms, the Queensbury middle was emphatic with his answer.

“That’s a silly question! You know what would happen.”

The pair shared Twitter words, as, like a host of boxers, Agyarko commented on Virgo’s antics pre a bout with journey man Scott Williams.

Speaking with more dept on the water throwing and verbals, the 23-year-old said: “In terms of him throwing water around a journeyman shows that he has no class and what he done is completely disrespectful, there’s no room for that kind of stuff in boxing.

“I’d never let myself down like that he was completely out of order.”

Actions aside Agyarko does have respect for ‘The Bodybreaker’. He admits he has ring attributes worthy of admiration, although claims the English fighter isn’t at his level.

“I think he’s a decent fighter but there’s levels in boxing and unfortunately for him I’m levels above him.”

Agyarko did offer to spar the Hennessy fighter, but got no response.

He also revealed he will look to raise his profile in a totally different manner to Virgo.

“He has raised his profile, but it’s bad publicly everyone wants him to lose now. I just be me that’s enough to bring in the fans. I’ve got a fan friendly fighting style, I’m a good talker and present myself well. Nobody likes a dick head and that’s what he is.”