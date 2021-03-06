Callum Walsh opens up about Wild Card stay and working under Freddie Roach

Callum Walsh is training like a pro in one of the world’s most famous pro boxing gyms under the watchful eye of one of the greatest ever pro trainers to man a corner – but his heart remains set on amateur success.

Irish-boxing.com last week revealed the 2017 European Junior Champion had teamed up with none other than Freddie Roach after relocating to LA so he could train during lockdown.

The link up with the Hall of Famer and coach of countless world champions prompted some to conclude the 20-year-old had ditched the vest and turned over.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com this week, Cork’s Walsh confirmed that certainly wasn’t the case and if things go to plan it seems the Bostonian Roach may be able to add National Elite Championships to his list of coaching accolades.

“As I’ve said before, I have unfinished business in the Elites and I have a lot I want to achieve at elite level, so for now I am still an amateur,” he explained.

Walsh was connected with Roach by fellow Rebel Gary Hyde and after impressing in sparring, has become full time in the Hollywood gym.

“I went and did some sparring in the Wild Card and I’ve been training with Freddie since.

“I am training six days a week. It’s an unbelievable experience training with him, we get along really well,” he beams before revealing he has also worked alongside a UFC superstar.

“I’m also training with Tony Ferguson the former UFC lightweight champion. I am learning a lot and I’m getting fitter and stronger By the day.”

The sparring in the Wild Card is a thing of legend and Walsh admits it can be challenging. However he feels the work he is getting on the West Coast will aid his National Elite push.

“The sparring in the Wildcard is definitely something you need to be fit and sharp for. It’s good hard sparring and I am loving every minute of it. If the elites go ahead I am going to be in the best shape of my life and ready to bring an elite title back to Riverstown Boxing Club.”