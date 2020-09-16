Busy Ryan O’Rourke to follow Spanish win with Polish date

Ryan O’Rourke [4(0)-0] isn’t one for down time.

The 21-year-old fought three times in three months before the pandemic forced boxing into a standstill.

It appears he is keeping that keep busy approach for the remainder of the year and will make it two fights in the space of four weeks next month.

The St Michael’s Inchicore graduate managed to get return to the ring in Spain last Friday.

The Star Boxing prospect out pointed Sonni Martinez in his first six round contest in Valencia on a show that also played host to fights for Victor Rabei and Dylan Moran.

The O’Rourke train keeps moving 🚂



Just 4️⃣ weeks after his 4th victory, @RyanOR12345 is back in the ring, October 8, in Poland, looking to make it 5 in a row in 2020 👀 pic.twitter.com/2V6w20pWfj — Star Boxing (@StarBoxing) September 16, 2020

O’Rourke fights again as early as October 10 when he travels to Poland to trade leather.

The ‘Silent Assassin’ takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent on the same card fellow Steven O’Rourke trained fighter’s Tony Browne and Teirnan Bradley. Vladimir Belujsky and Allan Phelan also appear.

The fight represents O’Rourke’s fifth in his debut year.