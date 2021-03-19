British title homecoming? Manager Jamie Conlan reveals ‘must see’ Lewis Crocker Ulster Hall plans

Lewis Crocker [13(7)-0] could be set for a big homecoming after establishing himself as a star of genuine potential over the pandemic claims Jamie Conlan.

Former world title challenger Conlan, who manages the Belfast prospect, looks to be pushing Crocker down the traditional route.

He suggests ‘The Croc’ will compete in a British title eliminator next and is hopeful the following fight will play out in Belfast, suggesting the Sandy Row prospect could come home in a massive British title fight.

Conlan told The Irish News plans are in place to make Crocker versus Anthony Tomlinson’s BBBofC ordered clash, a fight Irish-boxing.com believes will happen in June or July.

“We have a British title final eliminator with Anthony Tomlinson ordered by the BBBOC, that most likely will be Lewis’s next fight,” said Conlan.

Win that fight and Crocker will be next in line for former Paddy Gallagher foe and reigning British champ Chris Jenkins – and if things go according to plan that fight could entertain at the Ulster Hall.

“We have two dates booked in the Ulster Hall for after the summer and hope to have Lewis headlining again in Belfast when crowds are back.”

Crocker’s win over tough German Deniz Ilbay was his second consecutive top-of-the-bill win. Conlan argues the Dee Walsh-trained fighter has made the most of his time in the spotlight and made himself a must-see fighter.

“He has truly capitalised on the lack of competing sports and shows during the current times as he’s raised his profile tenfold with two high quality performances, making him must-see when crowds return.”