British Title Despair For Hyland JNR

Maxi Hughes (23(5)-5(2)claims another Irish scalp as he knocked out Paul Hyland Jnr (20(7)-3(3) over eight rounds.

The Belfast native Hyland started well, winning the first two rounds and boxing behind his jab, Hughes began to take over in the third round, landing some great body shots and hurting Hyland.

The two went back and forth exchanging heavy body shots and a solid fifth-round from Hyland had the belief going again, the body shots proved to be fatal however as Hughes continued with his attack to the midrange of Hyland, landing, and punishing the second time British title contender.

A stellar eight round from Hughes brought an end to proceedings, again punishing the body a mix up between referee Terry O’Connor seen Hyland nearly touch the canvas from a body shot and turn his back as the referee signaled to continue boxing, Hughes pounces and knocked the turned away Hyland down and out.

The Hyland corner was furious after the bout was ended as to how the fight was stopped,

Hughes continues to improve as a fighter making it four wins on the bounce after a 2019 loss to Liam Walsh, and beating Hyland makes it his second victory over Irish fighters after his shock win over Jono Carroll last August.