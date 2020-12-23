Bring on Briedis – Dunlop ready to make McCarthy versus three-time World Champ

Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] is ready to face Mairis Briedis [27(19)-1(0)] next according to manager Mark Dunlop.

‘The Mac Attack’ called out the IBF cruiserweight world champion immediately after he strapped the EBU European title around his waist with victory on the Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora pay-per-view undercard live on Sky Sports.

McCarthy believes the Latvian is the best at the weight in the world and wants that mantle for himself.

“I don’t want to stick around in Europe, I want Mairis Briedis next. I’m the king, the toughest man in Europe now. Mairis Briedis is the best cruiserweight in the world at the moment. That’s who I want next,” McCarthy told Sky.

Whilst most understood the call out and the timing of it, many suggested when the dust settled McCarthy would be sold a different route.

A Belfast-hosted European title defence followed by one of the other world champions seemed the kind of path manager Mark Dunlop and promoter Eddie Hearn might sell.

However, Dunlop, who also manages James Tennyson, Paul Hyland, Eric Donovan and Conor Quinn, is apparently happy to go with the three-time world champ next.

Speaking on social media, the MHD boss said his charge was ready and told the Sauerland brothers to get in touch if they want to get it on.