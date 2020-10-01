Boxing’s Long History with Casino Resorts

Some of the best boxing bouts in the history of the sport have taken place at casino resorts and even today, major cards feature at the world’s most famous casinos.

Here is a look at the sport’s history at gambling resorts and particularly at events where Irish boxers have been the main attraction.

Casino Resorts Used Boxing to Draw in Big Crowds

Casinos have been desperate to secure some of the biggest bouts in boxing over the years in order to generate a lot of interest in their resort. Not only do the cards bring in large crowds for the event, but the publicity the casinos receive around the world has also been priceless for them.

The investment in the sport that casinos made, particularly in the 1960s, in order to host these events, really helped boxing develop. With this financial backing, promoters were able to pit the best fighters in each respective division against each other in lucrative bouts.

Las Vegas is the most famous city where the casinos have been able to attract mouth-watering fights. In fact, it is now the undisputed boxing capital of the world. Those who visit Vegas are there not just for the boxing, but also to enjoy everything the city has to offer.

Just a few years ago, Vegas hosted the ‘Biggest Fight in Combat Sport History’ when Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor. The Irishman put on a good show against one of the all-time greats of boxing, lasting 10 rounds before the fight was brought to a halt.

Steve Collins, considered by many to be one of the greatest Irish boxers in history, has also had his fair share of fights at casino resorts. He won the USBA middleweight title with victory over Kevin Watts at the Resorts International Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

T-Mobile Arena One of The Best Boxing Venues in The World

In the modern era, casinos no longer rely on boxing to help promote their products. Many have highly successful online sites and attract customers with their appealing promotions. That's not to say the best casinos don't want these big events still.

The T-Mobile Arena in Vegas was built in 2016 and is one of the best boxing venues you will find anywhere on the planet. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s two fights both took place at this arena on the Vegas strip, as have many other major bouts.

Monaco is another casino resort which regularly hosts boxing events today. Their most notable venue is the Casino de Monte-Carlo. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have put on some excellent cards at this location involving Irish fighters. Although it isn’t quite as big as some of the venues in Vegas, fans have really enjoyed their trip to the resort.

Boxing and casino resorts are both independently in healthy positions today, but the two should continue to successfully work in tandem in the future as their histories are locked together.