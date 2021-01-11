Boxing Union of Ireland move to help fighters by waving fees

The Boxing Union of Ireland will wave fees for ALL boxers who held a licence with them in 2020.

The governing body confirmed over the weekend that any fighter who boxed under their governance in 2020 can renew their licence for 2021 free of charge.

It’s a nice gesture from the BUI and in the current climate one that will help a lot.

The majority of BUI licenced fighters failed to see much action in 2020 and thus failed to make any money of note throughout the year. As a result any cost cutting aids will be more than welcome.

The cost cutting offer extends beyond fighters. The BUI have also offered trainers and seconds a discount when it comes to renewing their licences.

Corner men who held licences in 2020 can renew for half price going into 2021.

All boxers who held a BUI licence in 2020, can renew their licence free of charge for 2021



All Trainer/Seconds & Seconds who held a BUI licence in 2020, can renew their licence at half price for 2021 .



Please renew your licence before the end of February. — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) January 9, 2021

The excellent move comes on the back of news the BUI were set to wave fees for Celtic Clash 11 if it would have taken place in Dublin.

Irish-boxing.com understood the Boxing Union of Ireland had agreed wave their fees for the event in a bid to help bring boxing back to Dublin or the south in general.

All fees had been waved for a behind closed doors show initially scheduled for a Dublin venue last month.

However, the cost of testing proved to much and the show was still moved to Spain and will instead play out on January 23.