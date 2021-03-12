Boxing swat Lewis Crocker ready for tough German test

Boxing swat Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] is adamant he will pass his toughest test to date tonight.

‘The Croc’ puts his WBO welterweight European ranking title on the line against German Denniz Ilbay [22(1)-2(0)] and is determined to score full marks.

The Belfast puncher knows a good performance will lead to bigger fights and more prestigous titles.

“This Friday it’s just about going in there and putting on a good performance. The plan is to win this fight, and then add more titles to my resume and remain unbeaten,” Crocker said.

The Dee Walsh trained fighter goes into the clash on the back of a very impressive win over Louis Greene but Ilbay also has some big wins of his own.

The German title winner has picked up numerous ranking titles, has no issue fighting on the road and has gone the distance with Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

No doubt on paper he is Crocker’s toughest test to date, something the fighter himself admits.

“Ilbay has won several titles and has been in there with world class opposition, so I’m expecting my toughest test to date. My mindset hasn’t changed whatsoever, I’m still as hungry as ever and I definitely don’t plan on losing my belt.”

There are a lot within Irish boxing circles who argue many are sleeping on the 24-year-old and his talent – and are delighted to see him given headline spotlight.

Crocker, himself, is enjoying the extra attention and more so the chance to show a wider group of people his talent.

“I’m delighted that I’m fighting again and it’s great to get back in the swing of things. Starting 2021 with a big fight is just what I wanted. Headlining another show back to back is quite special, and it’s all good experience for me and my progression throughout my career. Training has been great and all the boxes have been ticked.”