Boxing Ireland reveal ‘first Irish show since Covid’ plans

Boxing Ireland lifted their skirt to Irish fight fans, teasing a domestic action could be on the verge of a return.

Boxing has not taken place in Ireland since Boxing Ireland Promotions and MTK Global both ran shows in Belfast on February 1st.

Under the Boxing Union of Ireland [Belfast shows take place under the British Boxing Board of Control], the last card was Martin Horgan’s in Cork in July 2019, with the TG4-broadcast Clash of the Titans in March being the last Dublin show.

Over the past year, those Irish fighters lucky enough to see action have done so abroad.

It’s England and Spain this week as five Irish fighters compete over two nights. March sees our attention turn to venues as diverse as Luxemburg and North Carolina.

However, once a heavily Irish-influenced Luxemburg card is over, Boxing Ireland will be confirming details of an Irish show and a return to boxing on these shores.

Two bits of good news.

1. Over the course of the next week we will be formally announcing multiple fighters on the show in Luxembourg. @KevinCronin1996 first. 👏🏼👏🏼

2. As soon as 🇱🇺 is over we will be announcing the first show back in Ireland since Covid and issuing tickets. pic.twitter.com/AtNQEB968m

— Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) February 15, 2021

It remains unsure whether that card will take place in Belfast or Dublin, or even Kildare, a county Katelynn Phelan is keen to fight in.

It’s also unsure whether or not that fight night will be Celtic Clash 11. Cork’s Martin Horgan has revealed plans for a hybrid MMA Boxing fight night, set for the 3Arena later this year.

Boxing Ireland are rumoured to be involved and will most likely manage the boxing element of the card.

It will be interesting to see if they try to squeeze Celtic Clash 11 in beforehand or whether that’s the card they are talking about.