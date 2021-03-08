Boxing Ireland reveal all-Irish fights agreed for Belfast and Dublin shows

Boxing Ireland have big show and big fight plans for the second half of 2021.

The promoters behind the evergreen Celtic Clash series haven’t been resting on their laurels during the pandemic-enforced lockdowns – and have back with a bang plans in place.

It seems the promotional company has plans for a Belfast show, as well as a joint Dublin, 3Arena card with Martin Horgan’s Siam Warriors promotion.

Even more exciting for Irish fight fans, Leonard Gunning, Stephen Sharpe and Denis Morrison have already ensured the shows will have all Irish bouts on them.

Gunning has outlined how “we have a Belfast show ready to announce as soon as this Luxembourg show is over and then it’s finally back to Dublin with a joint show with Siam Warriors after over two years since the last show in the capital.”

In more encouraging news the Sligo based fighter make also confirmed the kind of domestic dust up that has made the Celtic Clash series so popular will be a staple of those proposed shows.

“We will be back to normal(ish) soon enough and we’ve already agreed some cracking All-Irish fights that are ready to go but the truth is they have to be done in Ireland in front of bouncing crowds, that’s what everyone want. Big shows are coming back, it’s time to get prepared, it’s time to get serious again.”

It is some positive news for Irish boxing and domestic scene inparticular. However to get there some element of pain has to be taken.

In terms of Boxing Ireland fighters it’s taking the financial hit of fighting abroad.

A host of the Boxing Ireland stable have travel to Luxembourg later this month – and as Gunning explains without the chance to sell tickets have to fund the trip on their own.

One part of the Boxing Ireland decision base quiet honestly admits it’s far from ideal but explains why it’s a neccessity.

“We are grateful to be able to get some fighters out on a show in Europe when the sport has ground to a halt for the vast majority. It will be good experience for later in their journey to get away from home and see what it’s like if they have to take a fight on the road. But the truth is is that no matter how we try and sugarcoat it or talk it up this is not what we really want, it’s a necessity, not a desire.

“It’s costing the fighters a lot to get on these shows and they are making nothing from it so if you can sponsor one of them, even a little then that would be much appreciated,” he adds

“None of these fighters want to be boxing behind closed doors in a country they don’t care about, in a sterile atmosphere with the only support being via some poxy stream on the internet and they can’t even sell a ticket to get some income! It’s a bit of a pain in the ass. We will enjoy the experience but hopefully we don’t have to do it again.”