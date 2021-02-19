Boxing Ireland Promotions add African dangerman to stable

Boxing Ireland Promotions are branching outside the island of Ireland, today confirming the signing of South African lightweight David Rajuili [12(3)-8(2)-1].

The fight-anyone 32-year-old is based in Germany and spent his career boxing almost exclusively out of the away corner.

A former ABU and South African title challenger as well a winner of a number of WBF belts, Rajuili has caused upsets throughout his nine-year career.

The link-up has been partly-facilitated by Cork-based South African Jade Karam – a former Boxing Ireland fighter who has now taken up a representative role with the promotional company.

Raijuili now becomes a potential acid test for a number of Irish fighters. Boxing Ireland’s current male jewel is Belfast’s Joe Fitzpatrick, but ‘The Dragon’ isn’t the only prospect that could be matched with the Gauteng veteran.

The outfit’s roster also includes the returning Martin Quinn and Stephen Webb while super featherweights such as Stephen McAfee, Jamie Douglas, and Kelvin McDonald could also aim towards the African fighter who can drop to 130lbs for opportunities.

On the signing, the Dominik Junge-trained Raijuili stated that “I’d like to say thank you to Mr Stephen Sharpe for the opportunity he has given me to join Boxing Ireland Promotions.”

“I’m looking forward to coming to Ireland this year to showcase my boxing skills and grab the hearts of some Irish boxing fans.”

Boxing Ireland’s Leonard Gunning outlined how “the plan for David is to put him in with some of the best Irish fighters and, if he wins, we will get him a big shot on TV.”

“He’ll fight anyone. There’s nobody he would turn down.”

The team behind the Celtic Clash series are currently planning for a mass-outing in Luxembourg featuring at least eight of their fighters.

Afterwards there are moves being made to confirm Celtic Clash 11 and the next steps for emerging starlet Katelynn Phelan.