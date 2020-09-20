Headline News News Pro News 

Boxing Ireland excursion – away dates for Celtic Clash regulars

Jonny Stapleton

It’s a case of have gloves will travel for some of the Boxing Ireland stable.

Four Boxing Ireland fighters will this week confirm fight dates outside of Ireland.

Katelynn Phelan has already confirmed a trip to Germany and a breakthrough fight with German-Ukrainian starlet Jessica Schadko [8(2)-0].

While Sligo’s Aaron Gethin will appear on a yet to be confirmed date against a yet to be confirmed in Spain.

The away days don’t end there as Boxing Ireland promise three more of their stable will have European dates confirmed this week.

Fighting abroad is a growing trend for Irish fighter of late.

Victor Rabei, Ryan O’Rourke and Dylan Moran traded leather in Valencia just over a week ago. Wakefield in England has played hosts to fights for Jono Carroll, Gary Cully, Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory, Fearghus Quinn, Pierce O’Leary and James McGivern.

Poland is the destination for Tony Browne, Tiernan Bradley, Allan Phelan, Vladimir Belujsky and O’Rourke next month.

The pandemic has played it’s part in somewhat forced travel plans, but the lack of shows outside Belfast also plays a role.

