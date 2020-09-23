Boxing Ireland duo to fight in Spain

Boxing Ireland duo Aaron Gethins [4-0] and Owen O’Neill [4-0] have both been handed fight dates abroad.

The undefeated early days pros will fight on the same Spanish card on November 14.

Neither opponent nor the exact area of Spain the fights will play out in have been confirmed, but the promotional outfit have good contacts in the region and have had fighters appear on Sergio Martinez promoted cards.

For Belfast’s O’Neill it will be his first fight since February and his win over Alexander Zeledon at the Devenish.

The Operator has been working hard under the watchful eye of Dee Walsh and Daniel Anderson over lockdown and will be happy to put the effort to good use in the form of rounds.

Gethins last fought on the same February Celtic Clash card as his promotional stablemate.

The promising southpaw was hoping to bring boxing to his home county, Sligo this year, but the pandemic made even exploring that an impossibility.

The duo join a long list of Irish fighters temporarily emigrating to get work.

Dylan Moran Victor Rabei and Ryan O’Rourke recently fought in Valencia and October 9 see’s Vladimir Belujsky, Moran, Ryan O’Rourke, Tiernan Bradley, Tony Browne, Aaron O’Reilly and Allan Phelan in action in Poland.

In terms of Boxing Ireland they have confirmed away dates for Katelynn Phelan, O’Neill and Gethins and expect to announce two more this week.