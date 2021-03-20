Boxing in Luxembourg & Belgium – HOW TO WATCH + RUNNING ORDERS

There is a feast of Irish boxing today with TEN of our fighters in action in the BeNeLux region.

There are two bills that will run concurrently this afternoon – with the Celtic Warriors featuring on a bill in Charleroi, Belgium, and the Boxing Ireland stable fighting in Dudelange, Luxembourg.

Both shows will be pay-per-view streamed online.

Katelynn Phelan tops the bill in Luxembourg versus Karina Kopinska with Dominic Donegan in chief support and further undercard appearances from Kevin Cronin, Owen O’Neill, and debutant Jamie Morrissey.

CLICK HERE TO BUY LUXEMBOURG PPV – €7.99

In Belgium there are returns for Ray Moylette, Craig O’Brien, Niall O’Connor, Niall Kennedy, and Rhys Moran.

CLICK HERE TO BUY BELGIUM PPV – €9.95

Both bills this afternoon begin at 2:00pm Irish time – with Spike O’Sullivan providing English-language commentary on the Belgium bill.

There are exact times provided for Luxembourg but we will have to work off the running order for Belgium.

Luxembourg

2:20pm – Jamie Morrissey v Adnan Zilic – 4×3 Rounds Super Middleweight

2:40pm – Owen O’Neill v Marcin Ficner – 4×3 Rounds Welterweight

4:00pm – Kevin Cronin v Boris Mrkonjic – 6×3 Rounds Light Heavyweight

5:30pm – Dominic Donegan v Milos Janjanin – 8×3 Rounds Light Middleweight

6:10pm – Katelynn Phelan v Karina Kopinska – 8×2 Rounds Light Welterweight

Belgium

2nd Fight – Rhys Moran v Krzysztof Stawiarski – 4×3 Rounds Light Heavyweight

6th Fight Ray Molette v Artur Gierczak – 6×3 Rounds Light Welterweight

8th Fight – Niall Kennedy v Ferenc Zsalek – 6×3 Rounds Heavyweight

10th Fight – Niall O’Connor v Angelo Turco – 6×3 Rounds Lightweight

13th Fight – Craig O’Brien v Daniel Przewieslik – 6×3 Rounds Light Middleweight

On top of the live streams, Irish-Boxing.com will be providing a live blog with round-by-round updates from each fight.