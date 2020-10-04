Boxing Garda Niall Kennedy claims the burden of proof is on ‘The Savage’

The burden of proof is on Alen Babic [4(4)-0] tonight, claims Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1].

The Wexford man takes on the much fancied, big talking, big punching on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi versus Croat Marko Calic live on Sky Sports.

Matchroom have certainly bought into the Croat and his alter ego ‘The Savage’ and are keen to sell it to fight fans.

As a result there is sizable hype surrounding the 29-year-old, but it’s hype Kennedy believes has yet to be justified.

The Gorey Garda is confident he can arrest Babic’s rise and points out his counterpart hasn’t passed the kind of tests he has yet.

“He’ll need to prove things to himself,” said Kennedy.

“He’ll have to go through the trenches and he’ll ask himself questions. I’ve already answered a lot of the questions that he’s in doubt of. I’ve been hit by big 18 stone Heavyweights.”

Babic has been relatively respectful toward Kennedy, but has still predicted demolition, claiming his alter ego will show no mercy.

The Pascal Collins trained big man has taken the unusual pre fight build up in his stride and welcomes all the ‘Savage’ antics.

“I have nothing to fear from Alen Babic. I have no reason to fear anything. His ‘Savage’ persona has got everyone talking about him, so well done. His ‘Savage’ persona could skyrocket my career off the Richter Scale as well.”

With four early knockouts from four early fights, most suggest Kennedy should try box, weather the early storm and take advantage in the later rounds.

‘Boom Boom Baz’ doesn’t seem to agree, indicates he won’t be on his bike and is predicting an all action affair.

“It’s going to be a fun fight. He’s going to be in front of me. I don’t think I’m going to have to send a search party to look for him. He’s going to be in front of me for the whole of the fight and as long as it lasts. I’ll be there. I won’t be found wanting.”



