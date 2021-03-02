Bob Arum reveals proposed date and venue for Michael Conlan’s return

Michael Conlan could join Carl Frampton and Tyrone McKenna on the April 3 Dubai card.

The Belfast super-bantamweight suffered an ankle injury while training for a December bout with former world champion Isaac Dogboe but is said to be close to a return.

Bob Arum revealed April 3, Dubai and the undercard of the reshceduled Jamel Herring Carl Frampton undercard are most likely to host the Olympic medal winners first fight since August of last year.

Speaking to the Pug and Copp Podcast the Top Rank boss revealed the 29-year-old is in line to appear on a card that also hosts an interesting class for Tyrone McKenna.

“It’s going to be in Dubai in a spanking new stadium. Hopefully, we will get a lot of people in there, they are talking about getting Michael Conlan on the card as well,” Arum said when asked about Frampton Herring.

Arum also revealed the rearranged WBO super featherweight world title fight will most likely get TV coverage in America via ESPN.

“It could be a tremnedous tremdenous battle and we hope to air it on ESPN.”

Conlan saw 2020 hampered by injury and Covid. His annual New York jaunt was canceled as was a proposed Feile hosted world title shot.

Injury then prevented him from facing Dogboe in December although an August win did make sure it wasn’t a baron year.

Moving into 2021 the World amateur gold medal winner is said to be on the verge of a world title shot.

Conlan is said to be next in line Stephen Fulton the WBO super bantamweight world champion and it’s believed he is a comeback win away from securing that shot.