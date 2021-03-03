Bob Arum dangles new carrot in front of Carl Frampton ahead of Jamel Herring challenge

If Irish boxing history and a possible place in the Boxing Hall of Fame isn’t enough of a carrot for Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)], Bob Arum has handed ‘The Jackal’ another reason to defeat Jamel Herring in Dubai on April 3.

The Belfast favourite challenges the American for his WBO super featherweight world title early next month.

Victory would see Frampton become Ireland’s first-ever three-weight world champion and should secure him a place alongside some of the greatest of all times in the Hall of Fame.

If that’s not motivation enough, the former two-weight world champion would also be rewarded with a second stadium fight in Belfast.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has revealed the winner of a world title fight, nigh on 18 months in the making, will have to defend against rising American star Shakur Stevenson.

If Frampton wins his first defence would take place in his home city and in a stadium.

“We got a lot of things in the mix [for Shakur]. We got the Frampton-Herring winner has to fight Shakur. He might go in that direction,” Arum told IFL TV.

“We’re going to give Shakur a fight in June to keep him active. Very frankly, if [Carl] Frampton wins over [Jamel] Herring, we’re planning in the early fall to do Frampton against Shakur in this big stadium in Northern Ireland. That’s the plan.”

The news will be music to the 34-year-olds years. Frampton defeated Luke Jackson in Windsor Park in 2018 and has been open about wanting to return to the venue in a big fight. Indeed, he pushed for the Herring fight to play out in the venue and only the pandemic prevented that from being the case in the summer of 2020.