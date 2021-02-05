‘Blah blah blah’ – Unhappy Chantelle Cameron can’t see Katie Taylor fight happening

Chantelle Cameron [13(7)-0] doesn’t think she will ever share the pro ring with Katie Taylor [17(6)-0].



The English fighter has been dropping Taylor’s name with the same regularity as Stevie McKenna has early foes.



The Matchroom fighter called for the Irish versus English at different stages over that period, but the fight hasn’t materialised.



Team Taylor did at one stage call for the former GB star, a fighter Taylor holds a 2011 European championships semi-final amateur win over, to work to make herself a viable opponent.



In fairness, she has managed to make herself relevant and a fight between the pair would generate interest. However, Cameron doesn’t believe the fight will happen.



“Honestly? I don’t think that fight is ever going to happen. That’s my completely honest opinion. All the excuses about why we can’t have it – blah blah blah. Then she [Taylor] goes and boxes someone who doesn’t have as big a profile as me,” Cameron told Boxing Social.



“Her team don’t seem to consider me. I win a world title and there’s still no conversation about me. They say things about my profile – but I’ve just won a world title and I’m with Matchroom – then she fights people who nobody’s heard of sometimes.



“A few of her opponents – I mean they go on about my profile, but who are these? All of these little title things like that are all adding up. It’s getting to the point where she’s running out of opponents. So what’s she going to do? If the fight’s ever going to happen I’ll be the last option.”



In fairness, Taylor had a mega-fight hit list for 2020 which included Amanda Serrano, Delfine Persoon, and Cecilia Braekhus. Covid and other circumstances meant those fights didn’t fall into place.

Not to mention Eddie Hearn has said he wants the Jamie Moore trained Cameron to unify at light-welterweight before exploring a fight with the Irish sensation.

‘Il Capo’ is aware undisputed lightweight champ Taylor wouldn’t turn down a fight – and the Bray native has said she wants the biggest names out there.

Cameron lays the blame at the feet of manager Brian Peters and promoter Eddie Hearn.



“To be honest I don’t think it’s so much Katie, I think it’s her team that don’t want the fight. I think Katie will fight whoever. But she’s being directed and the path is being laid for her to build a legacy. I’d say it’s not Katie avoiding the fight, it’s her team.”