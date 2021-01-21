Big punching undefeated Kazakh next up for Tyrone McKenna

Undefeated Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov [24(17)-0] provides the opposition for Tyrone McKenna’s return to the ring.

‘The Mighty Celt’ and the American based 30-year-old will trade leather as part of MTK’s ‘Dubai Series’.

The duo will fight on the top of a Round 10 Boxing Club hosted fight card in Dubai on March 12.

It’s the Belfast southpaw’s first fight since his grudge match to Ohara Davies in September of last year.

The 30-year-old will be delighted with the chance to put some distance between himself and that Golden Contract defeat – and no doubt happy he is returning against an opponent of note.

Speaking to irish-boxing.com earlier this month, McKenna [21(6)-2(1)] name dropped Lewis Ritson as his ideal next foe, Turarov could prove even more challenging.

‘Da Kazakh Kid’ in undefeated in 24 with 17 knockouts although he hasn’t quite shared the ring with the same level of opposition as McKenna.

When it comes to how he will approach the clash, the Pete Taylor trained fighter has made no bones about the fact he will be looking to go to war.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently McKenna said: “Back foot boxing doesn’t win you fights on foreign soil. So if I’m going to England, Scotland, America etc, I’m not going to get given a decision If I box.

“It seems judges aren’t there to watch a skillful boxer, they are there to watch a street fight or a slugging match, so if that’s what it takes to win then bring two nails and a hammer to my next fights and nail my feet to the centre of the ring,. I’l only be going for educated wars from here on in.”