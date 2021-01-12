Betting on boxing can be immensely enjoyable and immensely profitable – if you know what you are doing. Only in fighting can the biggest one-sided clashes be turned on their head by a single millisecond of brilliance. Odds can be flipped in an instant, and in the face of such unpredictability, opportunities to prosper are plentiful. For as long as humans have fought with their fists, punters have been lining up to place wagers on who they think will come out on top.



Gambling is interwoven into the very fabric of the sport, sustaining it in dark times – and taking it to new levels in times of renewed interest. But what about in 2020 – is this much-loved sporting pastime still worthy of a flutter or two? And what of the Irish landscape which was once so synonymous with the sport? The following piece will attempt to answer these questions as best as we can.

Historically, boxing was regarded as one of the most culturally significant – and popular – sports in Ireland. Since the birth of the sport, fighters from Ireland have helped shape it, adding a new piece of history along the way. Today, the landscape is much changed, as there is an argument to say that boxing isn’t quite as important in Ireland as it perhaps once was.

The rise of MMA superstar Connor McGregor may have greatly enhanced the reputation of the UFC within Ireland, but in doing so, he arguably took some of the shine off the nation’s biggest boxing stars. This effect isn’t exclusive to Ireland, however. The world over, MMA and other combat sports have steadily risen, capitalising on boxing’s mistakes over the past few decades. Greedy promoters, a dearth of truly global stars, and seemingly meaningless world title belts all undermined the strength of the sport throughout the beginning of the 21st century.

But is that now beginning to change? Boxing is currently going through something of a renaissance thanks to the exciting new talent that graces the heavyweight division. Superstars Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have helped to rekindle the public’s previously flagging interest in boxing. Something similar is even occurring within Ireland itself.

Ask most people who Ireland’s biggest current boxing star is, and they probably won’t say Michael Conlan or Paddy Barnes. Instead, they are far more likely to utter the name of a female fighter: Katie Taylor. Taylor is one of the greatest female fighters of all time, having cleaned up the amateur circuit with gold medals at London 2012, and four consecutive World Championships. In fact, it is largely thanks to Katie Taylor that women’s boxing even became an Olympic sport in 2012.

Her success has inspired girls around the world to take up the sport, showing them that anything is possible. But she has also had a profound impact on boxing in her homeland, giving Irish fans a new star to cheer on. 29-year-old featherweight Michael Conlan is another talent in waiting for Irish boxing, but for the moment, Katie Taylor is very much the golden girl.

So then, what does the future hold for boxing in Ireland? The cynics might argue that the lack of stars (aside from Conlan and Taylor) means that the sport will struggle for traction in terms of appealing to the masses. While there might be some truth in this statement, the passionate support for Katie Taylor proves that Ireland’s love affair with the sport shows no sign of disappearing anytime soon.

