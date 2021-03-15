‘Best prospect in Ireland’ begins camp with Tyson Fury today

Paddy Donovan [6(4)-0] goes into camp today with Tyson Fury on the back of what he believes was another statement win.

‘The Real Deal’ begins training for his next outing alongside the former Irish and current heavyweight champion of the world, who starts prep for his mega fight with Anthony Joshua, today.

The Limerick native, who it appears has a good chance of securing an undercard slot on one of the biggest fights in recent times, starts the camp just one month after securing another impressive step up victory.

The Andy Lee coached welterweight stopped Siar Ozgul not long after winning wide against known prospect troublemaker Jumaane Camero – and wasn’t afraid to label the win a statement one.

“My performance was good. It was a good win for me against Siar Ozgul, a fighter that went the distance with some world-class fighters. It took me 12 minutes to make another statement against an experienced fighter with 20 fights, and I’m just getting better in time,” a confident Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

It was a second successive eyebrow-raising early step-up win for the 22-year-old Top Rank prospect, another incremental step-up he never doubted he was ready for.

“He was a step up in class from Cameron he’s record proved that. But that didn’t make a difference to me I had a job to do and I did it smoothly.”

After defeating two Southern Area champions back to back the question is – where does he go next?

If he is to continue his step up policy he will be facing a very capable fighter in just his seventh fight. It seems the older brother of March debutant, Edward Donovan, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I think when your good enough and you believe you can move at this pace and have the backing with a great team you can and should move at this pace.”

And Donovan certainly believes he is good enough.

“I believe I’m the best fighter prospect in Ireland and one of the best young welterweights in the world. I can handle myself against anyone. In my mind I’m the best.”

The big fights, he predicts, will continue to come this year. Indeed his next outing could well be on the undercard of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s rumoured world title card.

Donovan, who can claim a pre assist in some of Fury’s most recent success, will train alongside the heavyweight in England over the coming weeks.

Consdering Joseph Parker was spotted in Dublin this weekend alongside coach Andy Lee it’s safe to assume he will also be part of the camp.

“I picked up a little niggle on my hand early in the first Round of the fight so right now I’m working on getting it right. I’m starting my camp Monday with Tyson Fury in England and Andy we have a very big year ahead god willing it will go to plan.”