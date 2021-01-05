‘Best believe they gonna know this year’ – Lewis Crocker poised to fuel the hype

The hype machine will be well oiled and fully functioning with regard to Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] before the year is out claims the fighter himself.

Within boxing circles there is massive excitement surrounding the young welterweight, but there is surprise within some circles as to why that hasn’t translated to a wider sphere.

Indeed, our very own Joe O’Neill felt it time to point out the Belfast prospect is superior to some at the weight getting column inches – and speaking on a recent Irish-boxing.com podcast warned fans against sleeping on the puncher.

Dee Walsh trained Crocker isn’t concern with a perceived lack hype. The 23-year-old, who recorded a career best win over Louis Greene last time out, is more than content with how he is progressing – and for now he is happy to move up the ladder without outside noise.

In saying that he does expect things to change over the coming 12 months and is confident he will put his name on causal fan lips over the coming year.

Speaking on Twitter ‘The Croc’ said: “I honestly couldn’t care less if there’s no ‘hype’ or if nobody knows who I am as of right now. But best believe they gonna know this year.”

